COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher wants cozy carpet for classroom

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Kindergarten is the first classroom setting for most children, and one teacher wants to make sure that first experience is a comfortable one.
Rachel Moriarity, a kindergarten teacher at Surf City Elementary, is hoping to get what she calls a cozy classroom carpet for her students. She’s asking for donations through the Donors Choose website, an online charity that helps teachers getting funding for various projects — like carpet for a classroom.
“My students will be spending a good amount of time on the carpet,” Moriarity says on the Donors Choose website. “We will use the carpet for read alouds, shared reading, and independent reading.”
Moriarity says the carpet will also be used for math lessons. She believes the classroom carpet will impact student achievement.
“I know that my students will be so excited about coming to school, but at some point, they will have to sit on a cold, hard floor,” she says. "They would really enjoy a colorful carpet to sit on in front of our whiteboard to help keep them actively engaged in our reading and math lessons throughout the day.”
Once her project is fully funded, Donors Choose will purchase the carpet and deliver it to the school.
If you would like to donate to Ms. Moriarity’s project, click here.
