Columbus Co. checking station leads to four arrests, dozens of citations

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A checking station in the Riegelwood area Saturday night led to four arrests and the discovery of dozens of violations, according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.
Law enforcement officers from several agencies conducted the checkpoint at the intersection of Hwy. 87 and Hwy. 11.
The following arrests were made:
- Wayntrell Kelon Brown, 31, of Riegelwood, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired
- Irma Cruz, 54, of Riegelwood, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired
- Rasaan Eugene Ware, 31, of Pennsylvania, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired
- Aaron Kendrick Benton, 28, of Kelly, was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Bladen County
The following violations also were reported:
- 4 Drug Related
- 1 Insurance Violations
- 1 Tint Violations
- 4 Seatbelt Violations
- 1 Child Restraint Violations
- 6 No License
- 5 Driving while License Revoked
- 2 Failure to Carry License Violation 10 – Tag Violations (cont)
- 7 Inspection Violations
- 1 Equipment Violation
- 6 Open Container Violations
- 4 DWI
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Forensic Test for Alcohol Branch of NCDHHS, Columbus County Magistrate S. Norris, Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office and Whiteville Police Department assisted the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office with the checkpoint.
