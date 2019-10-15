Brunswick County twins use lessons learned at the First Tee to recover from car crash

By John Smist | October 14, 2019 at 8:59 PM EDT - Updated October 14 at 8:59 PM

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Jack and Luke Boldt of Brunswick County are active with the First Tee of Coastal Carolinas and recently had an opportunity of a lifetime.

The twins played in The PURE Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach, but it was an opportunity that almost didn’t happen.

In 2017 while visiting their grandparents they were in a car crash. Their grandparents were killed while they were seriously injured.

“I had an idea what my injuries are and what I was facing,” said Luke. “But it didn’t look bring at that time. I was worried about it and getting out.”

“(Luke) was in ICU for two months, I was in for two weeks,” added Jack “I would go in sometimes when I wasn’t sleeping or doing exercises and it was hard seeing him in a coma.”

During their recoveries, both used the core values they had learned with the first tee.

“The core value of perseverance was big,” said Jack. “Just keep pushing. I was laying in the hospital with a broken ankle and a punctured lung thinking am I going to get out of this. And I used perseverance.”

In the past two years since the crash, Luke has undergone 29 surgeries.

“Looking back at it I have to learn out to walk, learn how to breathe, learn how to eat and talk,” added Luke. “Pretty much everything and realizing that I came from there it’s pretty awesome.”

The rehab paid off as they were able to play pebble beach.

“Going out there and sitting on number seven and eighteen and thinking I am here and doing this is awesome,” said Luke.

