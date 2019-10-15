Brunswick County culvert damaged in Hurricane Florence to be replaced

BOILING SPRING LAKES, N.C. (WECT) - A culvert along River Road in Brunswick County that was damaged during Hurricane Florence will be replaced this month, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.
Beginning Wednesday, crews will conduct intermittent lane closures on River Road (N.C. 133) in both directions as crews begin prep work to replace the failed culvert.
On Oct. 21 at 8 a.m., the section of River Road will close to traffic while crews install the new culvert. The work will last through Nov. 11.
Southbound traffic will be detoured onto U.S. 17 South and N.C. 87 South to get back to N.C. 133. Northbound traffic will use N.C. 87 North and U.S. 17 North to get back to N.C. 133.
During this time, drivers should expect their commute to take longer than normal. Drivers are also urged to slow down when around the work zone.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.