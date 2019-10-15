Belville declines proposal aimed to settle H2GO dispute

“After reviewing the proposal, it is clear it is just Leland’s latest blatant attempt to grab land and power in northeastern Brunswick County by killing the H2GO RO plant, taking ownership of H2GO assets, and forcing new, unrelated annexation agreements,” Belville’s press release said. “In the entire 63-page agreement, there are only two sentences concerning the construction of the H2GO RO plant and those sentences do NOT guarantee the completion of the plant. Instead, it uses legalese to make sure no commitment to construct can be legally enforced.”