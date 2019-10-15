Belville declines proposal aimed to settle H2GO dispute

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Belville will not sign the proposal submitted last week that aimed to settle an ongoing dispute about H2GO water and sewer assets.
According to Water PIO Mike McGill, the latest proposal was sent to the parties involved last Friday.
Tuesday evening, Belville announced it will not sign the proposal “without substantive amendments,” according to a press release.
“After reviewing the proposal, it is clear it is just Leland’s latest blatant attempt to grab land and power in northeastern Brunswick County by killing the H2GO RO plant, taking ownership of H2GO assets, and forcing new, unrelated annexation agreements,” Belville’s press release said. “In the entire 63-page agreement, there are only two sentences concerning the construction of the H2GO RO plant and those sentences do NOT guarantee the completion of the plant. Instead, it uses legalese to make sure no commitment to construct can be legally enforced.”
H2GO’s board will meet Tuesday at 6 p.m. According to the meeting agenda, the group plans to discuss the lawsuit in executive session.
WECT has reached out to the Town of Leland for comment.
