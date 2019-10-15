Behind the scenes of ‘Halloween Kills:’ actress posts picture of props

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - If the Instagram post from actress Judy Greer is any indication, Halloween Kills is going to be bloody.
Greer, who stars as Laurie Strode’s (Jamie Lee Curtis) daughter in the franchise, posted an image showing blood-soaked knives from the set.
Her caption was simple. “Props. #HalloweenKills," is all she wrote.
The production will film scenes along N. 23rd Street this week.
Actress Jamie Lee Curtis has also posted pictures from the set.
In July, a spokeswoman for Blumhouse Productions confirmed that both Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends would be filmed in Wilmington, a win for the community’s film industry.
The two movies are direct sequels to last year’s Halloween, which itself is a sequel to the iconic 1978 horror film by the same name. The new trilogy ignores the previous nine films and rebooted the franchise.
