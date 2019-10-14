Nearly a year later, Whiteville bakery opens new location after fire

Darel’s Bakery & Sweets opened its brand new location at 1002 North JK Powell Boulevard in Whiteville on Monday. (Source: WECT)
By WECT Staff | October 14, 2019 at 12:56 PM EDT - Updated October 14 at 1:15 PM

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County residents will now be able to fill the glazed-croissant void that has been in their lives for nearly a year.

According to a Facebook post, Darel’s Bakery & Sweets opened its brand new location at 1002 North JK Powell Boulevard in Whiteville on Monday — just in time for National Dessert Day.

The new shop even has a drive-thru window.

Come see the new Darel’s Bakery & Sweets of Whiteville! And THEY HAVE A DRIVE THRU! 🥳 We know you all loved it at the old place! Come see us at 1002 N. JK Powell Blvd

Posted by Darel's Bakery & Sweets, LLC. on Monday, October 14, 2019

Darel’s carries a varied assortment of confectionary treats for just about any sweet tooth, however, they’re famous for their glazed and creme-filled croissants.

Their previous location on Jefferson Street in Whiteville was significantly damaged in a suspected arson back in Dec. 2018. The current status of that investigation wasn’t immediately known.

In addition to the brand new Whiteville store, Darel’s recently opened a second location in Jacksonville.

