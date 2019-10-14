Wright Brothers National Memorial vandalized, copper bust stolen

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WBTV) - National Park Service Rangers are hunting for tips leading them to the people responsible for vandalizing the Wright Brothers National Memorial and stealing one of the copper busts last weekend.
Pictures of the vandalism were posted on Facebook Sunday.
Rangers said Orville Wright’s copper reproduction bust, located at the foot of the Wright Brothers Monument in Kill Devil Hills, was stolen.
According to a Facebook post from the Wright Brothers National Memorial, “the heavy granite base that the bust was mounted to was toppled over and damaged” either Saturday night or early Sunday morning.
The memorial honors aviation pioneers Orville and Wilbur Wright. The National Memorial commemorates the first successful, sustained, powered flights in a heavier-than-air machine by the two brothers.
If you have any information on the stolen monument you’re asked to call the National Park Service tip line 888-653-0009. You can also submit a tip online.
Big Kill Devil Hill may be closed to visitors for a period of time today while the investigation continues.
