Police: Series of assaults target men in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police are investigating a series of assault cases in which men were the victims.
Wilmington police sent out a press release Monday evening about the cases after WECT started making phone calls about reported sexual assaults on men.
According to our sources, some of the victims are members of the Marine Corps.
The investigation reveals that the assaults may have started several months ago, according to Wilmington police.
The crimes all involved men who were assaulted and some were robbed.
“Details are limited due to the condition of the victims at the time the incidents happened,” according to the press release.
Patrols have been increased downtown and detectives are actively investigating these crimes.
