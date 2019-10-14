New mobile heart lab in Brunswick County brings healthcare closer to home

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A new Cardiac Catheterization and Angiography (CATH) Lab will cut down on the amount of travel time for patients in Brunswick County seeking cardiovascular healthcare.
The new mobile lab is located at Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and is a partnership with New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
“This came out of conversations with New Hanover last year, and we developed this partnership with our Cape Fear Heart Associates, to do mobile CATH procedures here in Brunswick County so patients who meet the criteria can go on the mobile truck and can have their healthcare here locally instead of driving all the way to Wilmington,” said Shelbourn Stevens, president of Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center.
It is a fully diagnostic CATH Lab which helps with mostly out-patient procedures. It provides diagnostic heart casts, cardiac catheterization, and invasive blood pressure and hemodynamics tests which look at the blood pressure on both the left and right side and the heart.
“This is for smaller hospitals that don’t have a fixed CATH Lab that’s in the hospital,” said Cardiologist Joshua Winslow. "It’s unique that we can actually have this and start supporting the procedures we need. And hopefully as we start building the program and meet the need and we can make a permanent CATH LAB here at the hospital in the future.”
The mobile lab is fully-staffed and is set up similar to a lab found inside an actual hospital.
“This is providing established care," said Winslow. “Brunswick County is the fastest-growing county in North Carolina. There’s a tremendous amount of people aged 55 and older and a local need also, so I think there’s a need for more cardiology care here in Brunswick County.”
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.