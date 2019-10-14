Medication take back event features 19 locations in 6 counties

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - It’s time to clean out your medicine cabinet. New Hanover Regional Medical Center is partnering with regional healthcare, law enforcement and other organizations to host a medication disposal event in six counties.
Nearly 20 locations are scheduled to take part in the event on Oct. 26, 2019, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
According to the hospital, medications can be prescriptions, over-the-counter, vitamins or herbal. Syringes and other sharps will be accepted.
Here’s a look at the participating locations in each county:
New Hanover County
- NHRMC Medical Mall, 2243 S. 17th St., Wilmington
- NHRMC ExpressCare, 510 Carolina Bay Drive, Wilmington
- NHRMC Atlantic SurgiCenter, 9104 Market St., Wilmington
- Carolina Beach Police Department, 1121 N. Lake Park Blvd., Carolina Beach
- New Hanover County Senior Resource Center, 2222 S. College Rd., Wilmington
- UNCW Police Department, 5126 Lionfish Drive, Wilmington
- New Hanover Medical Group – Myrtle Grove, 5145 S. College Road, Wilmington
- MedNorth Health Center, 925 N. Fourth St., Wilmington
- State Employees’ Credit Union, 2721 Northcase Parkway SE, Wilmington
Brunswick County
- NHRMC Brunswick Forest, 1333 S. Dickinson Dr., Leland
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, 240 Hospital Dr. NE, Bolivia
Pender County
- Pender Memorial Hospital, 507 E. Freemont St., Burgaw
- Island Family Medicine, 2540 N.C. 210 East, Surf City
- Village Pharmacy of Hampstead, Inc., 14057 US-17 #100, Hampstead
- Black River Medical Center, 4811 N.C. 50, Maple Hill
Columbus County
- Columbus Regional Healthcare System, 500 Jefferson St., Whiteville
Bladen County
- Anderson Drug Store, 206 South Poplar St., Elizabethtown
- Clarkton Drug, 80 East Green St., Clarkton
Duplin County
- Vidant Duplin Hospital, 401 N. Main, St., Kenansville
According to a spokesperson with New Hanover Regional Medical Center, almost 40,000 needles and syringes were dropped off during a similar event held in April and nearly 4,000 pounds of medications total across all of the sites.
If you can’t make the event on Oct. 26, you can find a permanent drop box near you here.
