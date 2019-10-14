Massive fire guts apartment units in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Crews battled a large 2-alarm fire at an apartment complex in east Charlotte Monday morning.
The fire broke out at the Woodbridge apartments on Yateswood Drive off of Albemarle Road.
The Charlotte Fire Department tweeted video just before 6:30 a.m., showing crews battling heavy fire and smoke.
It appears several of the apartments were under construction.
“When I saw those flames close to the other buildings I was scared I was really scared,” said resident Donaldo Acosta, who lives in the building next to the one that caught fire.
Two lanes of Albemarle Road were affected by fire crews at the scene.
Several units appear charred in a photo tweeted by Charlotte firefighters. It took 40 firefighters 45 minutes to control the fire.
There’s no word on what may have sparked the flames. No injuries were reported.
A cigarette fire appears to have sparked at the same complex in July 2018. Forty people were displaced in that fire.
