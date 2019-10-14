‘I was so scared, it’s my biggest fear:' Ogden woman says man attacked her in her own backyard

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County deputies are investigating after a woman says she was attacked in her backyard Monday morning. The woman, who does not want to be identified, lives along Brookbend Drive in the Ogden neighborhood of Holly Field.
The woman said she got up early to let her dog out. When her dog was back inside, she heard a noise and went back out to investigate. She said when she turned around, facing the door, a man came up behind her, threw her facedown on the porch, pulled up her sweatshirt, holding it over her face, and tore her leggings as she kicked, trying to get away.
The woman said the man then forced her onto a glider loveseat on the back porch. Her head hit a window, breaking the glass.
The woman said the noise startled the man, and he backed off, dropping the brick that was in his hand.
“I was trying to scream and I couldn’t scream and then he had pushed me down so hard on the deck out there that it just felt like somebody punched me in my face," the woman said. "I don’t know I was just so scared and it’s like my biggest fear something like this happening — and it happened in my own backyard.”
She said once inside, her husband, who was asleep, called 911.
The woman said the man’s face was covered. She said he was wearing dark pants, dark shoes, and a tan Carhartt jacket.
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are looking at video from neighbors’ surveillance cameras.
