‘Halloween Kills’ crew to film scenes on N. 23rd St. near airport

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Driving scenes for the upcoming Halloween sequel will be filmed on N. 23rd Street this week.
According to a film permit released Monday, a film crew will shoot scenes for Halloween Kills starting at 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, until 4 a.m. on N. 23rd Street between JR Kennedy Dr. and Airport Blvd.
Intermittent traffic control will be in place on this portion of the street during shooting.
In July, a spokeswoman for Blumhouse Productions confirmed that both Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends would be filmed in the Port City.
The two movies are direct sequels to last year’s Halloween, which itself is a sequel to the iconic 1978 horror film by the same name. The new trilogy ignores the previous nine films and rebooted the franchise.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.