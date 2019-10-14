First Alert Forecast: more much needed rain soon

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Monday afternoon to you and thanks for checking in! Most of the Cape Fear Region received several tenths of an inch of dust-settling, garden-wetting, and all-around well-needed rain as a front settled in Sunday night, and this front will play the lead role in your First Alert Forecast for much of the week ahead.
Near the stalled front, additional rain chances will function at a modest 20% Monday afternoon into Tuesday and then a healthier 70% Wednesday. After Wednesday, a puff of very cool, crisp autumnal air will finally push the front away for sunny 60s Thursday afternoon and clear 40s Thursday night.
This last note is a biggie for this 65th anniversary of Hurricane Hazel week: the Carolinas will face zero tropical storm threats all week. Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here and remember: you can always get a ten-day forecast tailored to your location on your WECT Weather App!
