FBI photographer from Alabama found dead in N.C. creek

NANTAHALA, N.C. (AP) - Authorities are investigating the death of an FBI photographer whose husband said she drowned in a creek in North Carolina.
Emergency call records obtained by The Asheville Citizen-Times say a man reported a woman falling into water and not being able to get out on Oct. 6.
Graham County Chief Deputy Chuck Stewart tells WAFF-TV that the call was placed by the husband of Kathleen Polce Miller, a forensic photographer from Huntsville, Alabama.
Authorities found her body the next day. Stewart says the husband said they had stopped in the Nantahala National Forest while on their way to a campsite.
An official cause of death is pending. The FBI says Miller wasn’t on duty.
