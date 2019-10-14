County, NHRMC announce members of partnership advisory group in charge of exploring hospital’s future

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Those tasked with guiding the process of exploring the future of the region’s largest employer have been named.
Monday afternoon, ahead of a public forum about the potential sale or new partnership for New Hanover Regional Medical Center, the county and hospital announced the members of the “Partnership Advisory Group" (PAG).
The committee is made up of hospital board of trustee members, physicians, and members of the community.
“Members were selected to represent a diversity of thought and a range of backgrounds,” NHRMC CEO John Gizdic said in a release. “What they have in common is a desire to choose the best path forward.”
Gizdic and County Manager Chris Coudriet will co-chair the PAG.
Community Members
- Virginia Adams, PhD, RN
- Spence Broadhurst
- Evelyn Bryant
- Bill Cameron
- Robert Campbell
- Cedric Dickerson
- Jack Fuller
- Hannah Gage
- Meade Van Pelt
Physicians
- Sandra Hall, MD
- Chuck Kays, MD
- Michael Papagikos, MD
- Joseph Pino, MD
- Mary Rudyk, MD
Trustees
- Barb Biehner
- Brian Eckel
- Tony McGhee
- Jason Thompson
- David Williams
The announcement comes just before the first of a set of public forums designed to solicit additional feedback before the PAG begins the process of putting together a request for proposals (RFP) about the hospital’s future.
PAG members will be at the meeting Tuesday.
After forming the RFP, members will choose at least five health systems to send the document to and will evaluate any responses before presenting options to the county commission.
“A recommendation could include negotiating with one or more systems regarding proposals or pursuing other ways to support NHRMC as a county-owned hospital,” the release states.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.