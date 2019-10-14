Columbus Co. authorities looking for man accused of not completing work after being paid

By WECT Staff | October 14, 2019 at 6:26 AM EDT - Updated October 14 at 7:48 AM

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man accused of receiving pay for fixing a home but not finishing the work.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, Johnny Ray Lewis Jr. has outstanding warrants for obtaining property by false pretense.

Officials say he is the owner of JD Remodeling.

“He is accused of accepting payment to repair a Columbus County residence and not completing the work,” the Facebook post states. "We have had other complaints on him for similar incidents.

“Feel free to share this post to give him and his business some free advertisement.”

Posted by Columbus County Sheriff's Office on Friday, October 11, 2019

