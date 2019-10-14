City to consider ‘Gateway’ developer, next steps for Rail Trail project at Tuesday meeting

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - In addition to potentially weighing in on the future of New Hanover Regional Medical Center, Wilmington City Council has several other items of business to attend to Tuesday.
The agenda includes a resolution that would allow city staff to enter into a “memorandum of understanding” with East West Partners for the future “Gateway” project on North Front Street.
East West, which has already drastically changed the Wilmington skyline thanks to the River Place project, was the only firm to respond to the council’s request for proposals.
City staff said the company would look to purchase an additional piece of property to go along with the portion owned by the city in order to make the project more cohesive.
Staff recommended moving forward with an MOU, despite the proposal having a lower-than-desired amount of workforce housing — only 10 units out of 194 would be priced for someone who makes 80 percent of the median income of the area.
In addition to the apartments, the plans submitted by East West depict a six-story office building with a 100,000 square feet of space, 17,000-square-feet of retail space, a 31,000-square-foot grocery store, and an 8-story, 150-room hotel with a visitors center.
The details of the proposal could ultimately be negotiated if the city council decides to move forward.
Also on Tuesday’s agenda is the Wilmington Rail Trail.
An ordinance would appropriate $50,000 that was donated toward master planning services to plan the new space on the northern side of town.
The council meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. in the council chambers of City Hall.
