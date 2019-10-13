First Alert Forecast: Unsettled start to the work week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday to you! I hope you enjoyed your weekend!
Clouds will begin to increase through the evening and overnight hours with an approaching cold front. Some heavy showers and storms likely overnight into the early morning hours. This cold front will remains over Southeast NC through Wednesday, keeping our rain chances around the 50% range for most hours. Cooler afternoons and evening follow the passing of this front!
The Carolinas will face zero tropical storm threats all week. Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here and remember: at any time you can grab a ten-day forecast tailored to your location on your free WECT Weather App!
