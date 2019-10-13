First Alert Forecast: needed rain nears...

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! Your Sunday forecast features increasing clouds and a chance for spotty afternoon showers. Sun intervals and southerly breezes support another round of toasty high temperatures in the 80s mainly.
As a sluggish cold front settles across the Cape Fear Region Sunday night through Wednesday, needed rain chances will operate in the healthy 50% range for most hours. Lower rain chances and cooler temperatures ought to develop when the front finally slips away Thursday.
The Carolinas will face zero tropical storm threats all week, which is awesome. Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here and remember: at any time you can grab a ten-day forecast tailored to your location on your free WECT Weather App!
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.