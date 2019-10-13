Decomposing body found near Robeson County grocery store

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in a wooded area near a grocery store Saturday afternoon.
Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins described the body as “badly decomposed.” He said the body was found around noon in a wooded area behind the Piggly Wiggly in St. Pauls.
Wilkins said he, along with the detectives with the criminal investigations division arrived to find the body.
Crime scene investigators processed the scene, according to Wilkins.
Wilkins added the body was sent to the medical examiner’s office in Raleigh for identification.
