Crews work to repair water main break in Pender County

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Utilities customers west of I-40 may experience low water pressure Sunday due to a water main break on US 421 just north of Blueberry Road.
Customers in the area of US 421 south of Blueberry Road and Pender Commerce Park will be most affected by the break.
The utilities director confirms crews are working to repair the main break and they hope to have repairs completed around 6 p.m.
All water customers in the PCU service area are urged to conserve water.
Pender County Utilities customers may call the emergency service line with questions at 910-471-1041.
