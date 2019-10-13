Christmas in October? Church prepares for Operation Christmas Child

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Northside Baptist Church is already preparing for the December holiday. While there aren’t any trees or decorations in the sanctuary, there are shoe boxes.
That’s because the church is participating in Operation Christmas Child run by Samaritans Purse, an event that gets country-wide attention and sends school supplies, hygiene materials and toys to third world countries.
The church has been participating in the program for years, but this year they’ve given a challenge to the children of the church: 200 boxes. Northside Baptist wants to donate 1,000 boxes in total but want the children to contribute a fifth of that, if not more.
Tammy Hodge, the Children’s Ministry Director, said the kids love participating year after year. She hopes it’s more than just a gift giving experience for them.
“We are trying to teach them gratitude and compassion and that its better to give than to receive," said Hodge." We want them to know they can do for others who might not have what we have here and we encourage that, for them to share God’s love through gifts.”
The message goes both ways though, as Hodge hopes the children giving learn gratitude and compassion, and those receiving understand they are not forgotten about.
“We want them to feel loved wherever they are,” said Hodge. “People you don’t even know love you and want to share God’s love with you. We encourage the kids [Children’s Ministry] to write notes to their pen pals to encourage God’s love and to share love in general.”
Northside Baptist Church will continue to collect items through the next few weeks before the Samaritans Purse national collection event in November.
