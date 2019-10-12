Yard sales October 12

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -
New Hanover County
7 a.m.- 1 p.m.
612 South College Road, Wilmington
Furniture, housewares, kitchen items, clothing, and sports items
8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
4604 Patrick Avenue, Wilmington
Estate and yard sale. China, Crystal, power wheelchair, books, men’s and women’s clothes, furniture, costume jewelry, homeschooling science materials, lawnmower, silver flatware. Hot dogs, whiting sandwiches, sweet potato tarts, cake slices, soda, and chips for sale
8 a.m. – 2 p.m.
514 McGinnis Lane, Wilmington
Furniture, household, electronics
8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Pine Hollow Drive & McGinnis Lane, Wilmington (Belle Meade Plantation)
Community yard sale. Furniture and household items
7 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Palm Grove Community Yard Sale
Market Street to Torchwood Boulevard to Beacon Drive to Lido Drive or Market Street to Lendire Drive to Beacon Drive to Lido Drive, Ogden
7 a.m. – 3 p.m
4605 Archer Drive, Wilmington (South of Woodbury Neighborhood) off of Waltmoor Road, turn onto St. Francis and then Archer
Miscellaneous House whole Items, Bedding, lamps, baskets, outside tables, books, records, and much more
8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
232 N. 26th Street, Wilmington
Furniture, household goods, decor, kitchen items, baby items, baby toys, baby clothes, girl’s clothes sizes 4-10, shoes, toys, books, Christmas decorations
7:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
114 and 118 Yorkshire Lane, Wilmington
Household items, furniture, surfboard, dock floats, and many other items
8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
130 Mercer Avenue, Wilmington
Women’s and men’s clothes, household items, and plenty more
8 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Linden Ridge Community (Carolina Beach Road to Silva Terrace to Linden Ridge Rd. Come on over and drive around)
Semi-annual community yard sale. Multi home, multi family yard sales. Something for everyone!
8 a.m. – 2 p.m.
6960 Carolina Beach Road, Wilmington (cross street is McMillan - Old Casual Living Furniture Building)
Indoor yard sale. New Beige Carpet 15 X 25, New EZ Golf Cart Tires, Lots of Furniture, Many New Mattresses, Large Selection of Fall décor, Halloween décor, Nice Costume Jewelry, Lots Of Home décor, New Bike, And Much More
7 a.m. - 3 p.
4107 Mangum Drive, Wilmington
Furniture, decor & household items, floor mats, comforters, horse & dog supplies, English Wintec saddle, clothing & accessories, printers, graphing calculators, new women’s motorcycle jacket + more yard sales in the neighborhood!
7 a.m. - ?
7401 Bright Leaf Road, Wilmington
Household items, Men and Women’s Clothing, Towels, Dinnerware, CDs, Makeup, Jewelry, Tools, and Many More!
7 a.m. – 2 p.m.
4447 Lloyd Court, Wilmington
We have everything from fishing rods, reels, and equipment, to bathroom vanities, kitchen tables, furniture, framed mirrors, desks, art, tables, clothes, children’s toys, even a 2000 Ford Expedition. All must go.
Brunswick County
8 a.m. -2 p.m.
Brunswick Plantation and Golf community yard sale
Rt. 17 S just past mile marker 4, Calabash. A map of address and items for sale, for the 50+ homes participating will be available at the main entrance gate on this date.
8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
237 River Birch Ridge Court, Leland
Tools, antiques, household items, small kitchen appliances, home decor, massage table and much more
8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
279 Riverside Drive, Supply
Bake sale & yard. Sofa, tables & chairs, rattan furniture, electric stove, dishes, small appliances, bedding, tools, Christmas items, pictures and much more! will be raffle items to take a chance on. Benefits Coastal Retreat Road Fund
7:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Wedgewood on Lanvale, Leland
Toys, games, clothes, tools, home goods, etc
8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
1207 Mill Creek Loop, Leland
Variety household, DVD, VHS, CD, beanie babies.
Pender County
8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
350 Lea Drive, Hampstead
Bedroom set, rocking chairs, chest of drawers, night stand, TV, chain saws, tools, electronics, records, house hold items, novelty items and more
