First Alert Forecast: growing temperatures and, eventually, rain chances

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Saturday to you! The first headline of your First Alert Forecast is warm weekend temperatures. Daily highs in the middle 80s may not set records but they do represent five to ten degrees above average levels.
Another forecast focus: the emergence of needed rain chances. You may expect them to grow as a cold front wiggles its way toward the Cape Fear Region: 0% to 10% through Sunday, a healthier 40 to 50% Sunday night through Wednesday.
On the tropical weather front: Subtropical Storm Melissa, which formed quickly Friday morning, will chug eastward and away from New England through Sunday. The Carolinas face no imminent or definable tropical storm threats.
Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here and remember: any time, on your terms, you can grab a ten-day forecast tailored to your location on your free WECT Weather App! Thanks for checking in!
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.