First Alert Forecast: above normal temperatures, increasing rain chances

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Saturday! Hopefully you had a chance to be outside today! Heading into the second half of the weekend, more clouds will gradually work in throughout the day Sunday with odds for showers increasing overnight into Monday as a front approaches from the west.
- Rain chances: Sunday will be mainly dry with a low, 10% odds for a stray shower. An unsettled pattern shapes up through midweek as the front moves north. Odds increase to 40-50% Sunday night through Wednesday.
- Temperature trends: Above normal afternoon highs will remain in the middle Sunday, lower 80s Monday through Wednesday and then cooler lower 70s Thursday and Friday behind the front.
- On the tropical weather front: Subtropical Storm Melissa, which formed quickly Friday morning, will chug eastward and away from New England through Sunday. The Carolinas face no imminent or definable tropical storm threats.
Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here and remember: any time, on your terms, you can grab a ten-day forecast tailored to your location on your free WECT Weather App! Thanks for checking in!
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.