Wilmington City Council to discuss resolution to urge delay of the possible sale of NHRMC

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - City council members plan to discuss a resolution during their meeting Tuesday urging the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners to put the possible sale of New Hanover Regional Medical Center on hold for a year to get more information.
The resolution states in part:
“THAT, action by the County Commission on the proposed Request for Proposal be tabled in order to hold extensive community discussion, including addressing the concerns of community members who are skeptical of the sale option, over the next year to consider relevant healthcare issues, healthcare funding, hospital economics, medical advances, antitrust issues, and other important topics so that the community may have a thorough appreciation of the issues and be confident that their best interest is paramount.”
Here’s a look at the full resolution:
Before the county moved forward with the resolution of intent to sell, Mayor Bill Saffo indicated during an interview with WECT’s Jon Evans that if the county moved forward, the city council would likely take an official stance on the issue.
WECT has reached out to a hospital spokesperson as well as the members of Wilmington City Council and New Hanover County Commission for comment on this development.
Commission Vice-Chair Julia Boseman responded: “The City is welcome to participate in the process going forward along with the remainder of the citizens of New Hanover County. I think the City Council should be focusing on actual issues that can do something about like Wave Transit, since it’s in crisis, instead of passing meaningless resolutions for political gain.”
County commissioners voted 3-2 in September to explore the sale of the county-owned hospital. Commissioners Boseman, Woody White and Pat Kusek voted in favor of the resolution of intent to sell. Commission Chair Jonathan Barfield and Rob Zapple voted against it.
White said he did not want to comment on the city’s pending resolution.
Commission Chair Barfield said:
“The City of Wilmington represents a significant portion of citizens in New Hanover County as our largest municipality. I’m sure in their roles as elected officials they’ve heard from a significant number of their constituents as I have about their concerns related to the Intent to Sell Resolution passes by the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners. They like other stakeholders have the right to state their concerns pro or con, and it’s our responsibility to take all of those concerns in consideration as we go through this process.”
The vote approving the “resolution of intent to sell” does not require the county to sell the hospital, and county and hospital leaders have been adamant this is the beginning of the process despite having engaged with consultants for the better part of 2019. At this point, the county and hospital are working to form an advisory committee that will develop the request for proposal needed to explore the hospital’s future.
This isn’t the first time there has been a request to put the brakes on the process. Physician leadership at the hospital had requested in August a delay of the vote scheduled in September. The group asked for a delay of up to 90 days, but commissioners moved forward since, according to County Manager Chris Coudriet, "it had already been noticed to the public in accordance with general statues.”
City council members will take up the resolution at the end of their Tuesday, Oct. 15 meeting.
Other elected officials have already taken a stand on the issue — State Senator Harper Peterson filed a complaint with the North Carolina Attorney General’s office over concerns about transparency in the process so far.
