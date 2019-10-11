Whiteville school officials break ground on high school renovations

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Whiteville High School is (finally!) getting a new look.
The project was announced in 2018 and after a few change of the floor plans, officials broke ground on the project Thursday.
School board chairman Coleman Barbour said times are continuously changing and if they expect their students and teachers to improve, they have to be presented with the right tools.
“That change will help the students and the teachers to do better with their teaching and learning," said Barbour. "Plus it will be an exciting space for students to come to. You need an exciting place for teaching and learning.”
School officials said one of their main focuses was safety. According to Barbour, they took a long and hard look at the different layouts.
There have been been a few safety hazards, including asbestos, in the band building that have now been stripped away. Also, the current school layout was quite spread out; In the future, school workers will be able to keep a closer eye on their students.
“With the things that are happening in the world and the things that are happening in schools, we need to make sure we have a safe environment for students and teachers," said Barbour. "With this new building and renovations we’ll have that. We looked at that real close to make sure we have that. That doesn’t mean something can’t happen but if we can prevent it, we’re going to prevent it.”
Although the school system is more than eager to reveal the face-lifted school, teachers said they’ve been told it will be about 20 months until they are able to call their new classrooms home. Construction is expected to start later this year with a completion date of 2021.
