Vivian Howard raising money for Ocracoke restaurant owner

KINSTON, NC (WITN)- Local chef and TV host Vivian Howard is raising money for a fellow restaurant owner on Ocracoke after Hurricane Dorian caused widespread damage.
Howard is the owner of Chef & the Farmer in downtown Kinston and Benny 's Big Time Pizzeria in Wilmington. She’s also host of the award-winning PBS show, “A Chef’s Life.”
Howard is selling t-shirts on her website to benefit Eduardo Chavez's Ocracoke restaurant, Eduardo's Taco Stand.
Three feet of storm surge hit Eduardo’s, knocking it off its foundation. Refrigeration and coolers were ruined and his food truck is a total loss.
Howard is selling t-shirts with the saying “One Island Under Tacos.” Each shirt is $25 and shirts will ship starting on November 15. All proceeds will be donated directly to Chavez so he can rebuild his business.
Howard says to help Eduardo rebuild is to help Ocracoke become whole again.
