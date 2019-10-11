Members of advisory group in possible hospital sale selected; names to be released next week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A group that will develop a request for proposals (RFP) for the possible sale or partnership of New Hanover Regional Medical Center has been formed. Hospital and county officials, however, said it will be Monday before the names of the members of the Partnership Advisory Group will be released.
NHRMC CEO John Gizdic and County Manager Chris Coudriet announced Friday during a round table discussion with local news media that there are 19 members in the group including five members of the hospital’s board of trustees, five physicians, and nine members of the community-at-large.
Gizdic says he had no input in the selection of the physicians who will serve of the board. He says the hospital’s medical staff selected the physicians they thought would bring a diverse perspective, including some skeptics.
“The board of trustees has also selected their five representatives to serve on it. And then Chris and I worked with the community members—a lot of interest as you can imagine in this, but we wanted to insure that group really represented the community—not just demographically but diversity of thought and opinion,” Gizdic said.
Gizdic says the group is nearly split in gender—half men and half women— and is comprised of a variety of ages, and is no less than 25 percent African-American.
The Partnership Advisory Group will develop a list of priorities for selling the hospital or partnering NHRMC with another medical organization. Once the group begins the process, Gizdic says it will be made public, giving the community the opportunity to review and have input.
The names of the Partnership Advisory Group will be released Monday, one day before a public hearing at Snipes Academy of Art and Design that will give the community an opportunity to share thoughts and concerns about the potential sale of partnership.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.