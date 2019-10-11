Maze Craze stands strong despite Dorian, advocates against bullying

HALLSBORO, N.C. (WECT) - Galloway Farm continues to fulfill the fall fun needs of southeastern North Carolina, despite setbacks thanks to Hurricane Dorian.
The farm in Columbus County is home to Maze Craze, the area’s largest corn maze destination in Hallsboro. Though most of the area may have been spared a lot of damage, the corn maze was impacted by the hurricane back in September.
“Dorian, you wouldn’t think because everybody was like ‘oh that was a close one’," said Alma Galloway. "'It didn’t really have an effect on us’ but it did. It completely leveled our maze. It was eight feet tall. Got up the next morning, it was flat on the ground.”
The Galloway family has plenty of experience when it comes to hurricanes, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t bring headaches.
“This being our fourth storm that we’ve endured here on the farm, I wasn’t as worried as I was before because I know sunshine and a lot of good weather, it’ll pop right up,” said Alma. “There’s over four and a half miles of trails so we had to go in with machetes and re-chop some of the pathways, but the design is still perfect, the paths are still there, the game is still on, and it looks great.”
The storm delayed opening the maze a few weeks late, but it’s now open until November 23. Maze Craze is open Fridays from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m., on Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. and on Sundays from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m.
To go along with the corn maze, Galloway Farm brought back Spookley the Square Pumpkin. Spookley is the official spokes-pumpkin for anti-bullying.
“He’s a square pumpkin and he’s living in a round pumpkin world so obviously he’s a different pumpkin in the bunch and he gets teased and picked on quite a bit for being the different pumpkin in the patch,” said Alma.
Spookley can be found at over 200 farms all over the world. The square pumpkin’s story is broken down and incorporated at Galloway Farm’s kids’ maze. Schools visit the farm for field trips and teachers take their younger students through and use Spookley to teach them about what it means to be kind and accepting.
“There are notification signs that has the teacher interact with the students at different points in the story, like ‘how do you think Spookley was feeling?’ or ‘ how do you feel?’ or ‘have you ever saw somebody that looked different than you?'," said Alma.
Spookley the Square Pumpkin has been at Galloway Farm for nine years. Spookley the movie can be seen on Disney and Nick Jr. as well as Netflix.
For more information on Galloway Farm and Maze Craze, visit their website.
