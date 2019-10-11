Magazine that showcases the people, places of North Carolina launches new feature

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Our State Magazine goes beyond the paper edition.
For the first time, the magazine, which features the places and people who make our state great, released a short film.
Jeremy Markovich, the publication’s digital manager, strategist and writer, said Our State hopes to release one short film each month.
“One of the great things about Our State is when you pick up the magazine every single month and you open it up it’s just a gorgeous, gorgeous magazine,” he said. “The photography is just great because there are so many beautiful places to go in the state and that’s been the thing that we’ve been doing for a very long time with this magazine, taking that and putting it into print. Not too long ago, we got this idea of what could we do that except for with cinematography, except with video. What we just came out with was the first example of that.”
Markovich got the idea for the first short film when looking at Zillow.
He noticed a private island for sale.
That resulted in the short film, An Island of Your Own.
