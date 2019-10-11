Learn more about controlled burns at the Fire in the Pines Festival

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The public will get a firsthand look at the importance of keeping forests healthy Saturday during the Fire in the Pines Festival.
During the festival, the N.C. Forest Service will conduct a live demonstration of a controlled burn.
The event will be held at Halyburton Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Hay rides will take place during the festival and the Folkstone String Duo will perform.
Smokey Bear will make an appearance, and there are several activities planned for children.
The park is located at 4099 S. 17th St.
The public is asked to park at 3147 S. 17th Street (corner of 17th St. and Independence Blvd.) and take a free trolley ride to Halyburton Park.
More information on the event can be found here.
