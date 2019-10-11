Hundreds of student runners compete in New Hanover County Cross Country Championship

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hundreds of scholastic runners gathered in Hugh MacRae Park for the annual New Hanover County Cross Country Championship Thursday.
More than 600 students athletes from area middle and high schools competed for team pride in the county’s largest sport.
On the middle school boys side, Ishaiah Perry led Murray Middle School to the title winning the individual race.
Murray also took the middle school girls team title while 6th grader, Sofia Magne of Roland Grice, won the individual title.
Hoggard High School won the girls and boys high school team championship, while a pair of Ashley high school runners, Luke Scacheri and Paxton Chitty won the individual title.
The Mideastern Conference High School Championship will be held in two weeks at Olsen Park.
