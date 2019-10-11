First Alert Forecast: slight uptick in weekend temperatures, unsettled pattern on the horizon

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Friday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region! Your Friday forecast features lengthy periods of sunshine, mellow and mild northerly breezes, comfortably low humidity levels, and after a cool, crisp start, afternoon highs in the 70s to around 80. A lot to like! Catch your seven-day planner for Wilmington right here and, as you do, be sure to note these forecast highlights for the area: