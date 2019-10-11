First Alert Forecast: slight uptick in weekend temperatures, unsettled pattern on the horizon

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Friday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region! Your Friday forecast features lengthy periods of sunshine, mellow and mild northerly breezes, comfortably low humidity levels, and after a cool, crisp start, afternoon highs in the 70s to around 80. A lot to like! Catch your seven-day planner for Wilmington right here and, as you do, be sure to note these forecast highlights for the area:
1. Warming weekend temperatures... Just south of a cold front, temperatures will surge to daily highs in the lower and middle 80s. That is slightly above the average for middle October.
2. Slowly growing rain odds... As the aforementioned front approaches, chances for needed rain showers will increase modestly: 0% Saturday, 10% Sunday, 30% Monday to Wednesday.
3. Zero input from the tropics... Subtropical Storm Melissa quickly spun up off the coast of New England Friday morning but this system will bring no direct impacts to any land areas let alone the Carolinas.
