FEMA rejects help for homeowners impacted by Dorian

RALEIGH, NC (WITN) - FEMA says it will not help those who lost their homes on Ocracoke Island or Emerald Isle because of Hurricane Dorian.
In a letter to Gov. Roy Cooper, FEMA's associate administrator says the damage to "individuals and households from this event is not of such severity and magnitude" to warrant individual assistance.
Hundreds of homes were damaged or destroyed on Ocracoke by the hurricane last month. Dozens of RVs were also destroyed by a tornado from Dorian in Emerald Isle.
On Friday, President Donald Trump gave the green light for Carteret, Dare, Hyde, & New Hanover counties to get reimbursements for debris removal, and repair or replacement of disaster-damaged publicly owned facilities.
"This is disappointing news for families who lost everything in Hurricane Dorian and still need help," said Cooper spokesman Ford Porter. "The governor will continue to work with our federal and state partners and North Carolina’s congressional delegation to determine a path forward to deliver assistance to those who need it."
The state has 30 days to appeal FEMA’s decision.
Copyright 2019 WITN. All rights reserved.