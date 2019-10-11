Community tip leads to Bladen County drug bust

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Bladen County investigators are crediting a tip from the public that led to a drug bust in Elizabethtown Thursday night.
According to a spokesperson for the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, agents went to a home on Gooden Street after learning that a man wanted out of Columbus County was at the residence.
As officers approached, a strong odor of marijuana could be detected coming from the home.
The suspect, 31-year-old Quentin Termayne Baker of Lumberton, gave agents permission to search the home, which yielded drugs and a gun.
After obtaining a warrant to further search the residence, agents eventually confiscated 19.35 grams of heroin, two handguns, and drug paraphernalia.
Baker was charged with numerous offenses including trafficking heroin and possession with intent to sell/deliver a schedule I controlled substance.
He was booked into the Bladen County Jail under a $540,000 bond.
“I am proud of the great job that our narcotics unit does here at the Sheriff’s Office,” said Sheriff Jim McVicker. “If you sell drugs in Bladen County, expect a visit from our narcotics unit.”
