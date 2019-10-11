CFPUA: Work on new raw water line to Brunswick Co. begins next month

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Work on the new Kings Bluff Raw Water Transmission Main is expected to begin in November, according to the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority.
On Wednesday, the CFPUA board approved a $37.2-million contract for Garney Companies Inc. to build the raw water line.
The project, which is a joint effort with Brunswick County and Lower Cape Fear Water and Sewer Authority (LCFWASA), will involve the construction of a 14-mile main that will connect the Kings Bluff Pump Station in Bladen County to a 3-million gallon storage tank near Northwest in Brunswick County. This will be part of the raw water system that feeds the Sweeney Water Treatment Plant in New Hanover County.
“Along its 14 miles, the pipeline will include three interconnections with the existing 48-inch raw water line owned by LCFWASA,” CFPUA said in a news release. “The main will be built in an LCFWASA-owned easement and will include a section of aerial pipe running over Livingston Creek.”
The project is expected to be completed in August 2022.
The CFPUA will pay $13.6 of the construction cost while Brunswick County will pay $23.6 million. In all, CFPUA will pay $16.2 million of the $44.3-million project’s total cost.
