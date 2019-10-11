Blue Bell issues voluntary recall on Butter Crunch for potential plastic

(WECT) - Blue Bell Ice Cream issued a voluntary recall of half gallon Butter Crunch Ice Cream because of the possibility the product may contain a foreign object.
A consumer alerted Blue Bell when they found a piece of a plastic tool in their ice cream. An investigation revealed the broken tool was inadvertently incorporated into the production process in a small amount of product, according to the company.
In an abundance of caution, the company is recalling a full day of production of this flavor from this manufacturing facility.
Check your ice cream for the product code of 082621222, located on the top of the packaging lid.
The affected Butter Crunch Ice Cream half gallons were distributed in parts of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.
There have been no reports of injuries due to consumption of this product to date.
