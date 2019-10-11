Bladen County election-related disputes continue as Republican leader files complaints against Democratic board members, NCSBE to consider complaints

However, that law was recodified at the end of 2018 into General Statute 163-39, which only states board members are not allowed to “make written or oral statements intended for general distribution or dissemination to the public at large supporting or opposing the nomination or election of one or more clearly identified candidates for public office,” or “supporting or opposing the passage of one or more clearly identified referendum proposals,” or “solicit contributions for a candidate, political committee, or referendum committee.”