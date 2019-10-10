WPD officer rear-ended while investigating crash on Carolina Beach Road

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A person has been taken into custody after colliding with a Wilmington police officer Wednesday night.
WPD spokesperson Jessica Williams confirms the officer has been taken to the New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment after they were rear-ended.
The crash happened Wednesday night while the officer was investigating reports of an accident on Carolina Beach Road near Southgate Road.
As of 9:30 p.m., the southbound lanes of Carolina Beach Road were closed, and the northbound lanes were down to one lane.
Officials have not released the extent of the officer’s injuries or any information about the person accused of hitting the police officer.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.