WPD: Man pulls knife on bartender after card declined

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man is facing an attempted armed robbery charge after an argument with a bartender over a declined card, according to Wilmington police.
According to Jessica Williams with the Wilmington Police Department, officers responded to the area of North Front Street in reference to an armed robbery shortly before 11 p.m.
Police say Jonathan Emory, 32, became upset when a bartender told him his card was declined and took his drink away.
During the ensuing argument, Emory allegedly “pulled out a pocket knife and demanded he get his money back.”
Emory was charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon. He was also served an outstanding warrant for larceny by an employee.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.