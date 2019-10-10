Wilmington awarded $1.8M for lead reduction program

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington has received a $1.8 million grant to help make homes safer.
The money comes from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development and the city will provide $150,000 in matching funds.
The cash will go toward establishing a lead hazard reduction program, which promotes education and awareness and also offers hazard control and remediation in eligible homes. They hope to make at least 63 units lead-safe and address home health issues in 60 units over the next three and a half years.
The city will work with Wilmington Area Rebuilding Ministry and Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity to assist with marketing, outreach and education, as well as providing direct referrals from households they are assisting, especially through hurricane recovery initiatives. Other partners include Wilmington Housing Authority, New Hanover County Health Department, Cape Fear Community College and New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Priority will be given to grant recipients with low-to-moderate incomes living in historic neighborhoods, including the Northside, Brooklyn, Dry Pond, the Bottom, Southside and Old East Wilmington.
