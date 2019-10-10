UNCW men’s soccer downs Old Dominion

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Junior Alejandro Saez scored the first two goals of his college career to lead UNCW to its third win in the last four games, a 2-0 victory over Old Dominion in a non-conference men’s soccer match at UNCW Soccer Stadium on Wednesday evening.
The victory lifted the Seahawks’ record to 6-4-1 while Old Dominion dropped to 2-7-1 after suffering its fourth loss in the last five games. UNCW wasted little time in taking a 1-0 lead over its former Colonial Athletic Association rival, scoring just 4:07 into the contest.
Junior forward Jacob Evans drove a pass into the penalty area, which Saez collected and fired a low shot into the goal for his first career goal. Saez added to the Seahawks’ advantage just under three minutes into the second half as he ran down an errant pass by an Old Dominion defender inside the penalty area and scored on a sharp angle into the open goal.
Led by freshman goalkeeper Gabriel Perrotta, the Seahawks limited the Monarchs to just five shots, including two shots in the second half. Perrotta notched his third shutout of the season after making two saves.
The Seahawks continue their three-game homestand on Saturday, Oct. 12, with a 7 p.m. CAA contest against the College of Charleston.
