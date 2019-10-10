UNCW men’s basketball hosts media day

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The UNCW men’s basketball team hosted its annual media day at Trask Coliseum on Thursday morning.
It’s a new look Seahawks roster as eight of the thirteen players have never logged a minute for UNCW.
“We are going to be limitless,” said graduate transfer Carter Skaggs. “We have younger and older guys. I think we can help bring the pieces together and get everyone on the same page every day then we are going to be scary."
Coming off a ten-win season a year ago the Seahawks picked to finish ninth in the CAA preseason poll that was released on Wednesday. The players believe they are much better.
“I couldn’t believe it with all the talent we have,” said sophomore Marten Linssen. “We are being overlooked and there is going to be an awaking for people.”
“In a solid mid-major league you have two guys that have played in power five that doesn’t make sense,” added Skaggs.
UNCW opens the season November 5th at home against Johnson & Wales.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.