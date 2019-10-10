Trio of suspects wanted in Columbus County home invasion

BOLTON, N.C. (WECT) - A trio of suspects is wanted in connection with a home invasion in the Bolton community last week, according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were responding to a call at a residence on Cypress Avenue in Bolton at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 2 when the victim, who lives at another residence on the road, approached them to report a robbery.
The victim said a woman had knocked on his door. While he was speaking with her, two men allegedly forced their way into the home while armed with a handgun.
According to the incident report, $600 in cash, a wallet and two firearms were taken.
The victim was struck in the head with a firearm during the home invasion.
On Thursday, the sheriff’s office said Elliott Watkins, 28, Jebb Kidd, 31, and Anne Marie Jackson, 35, are wanted in connection to the armed robbery and have multiple warrants for their arrests.
Officials say all three should be considered armed and dangerous.
If you have any information on their whereabouts, contact the sheriff’s office at 910-640-6629 or call 911.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.