Traffic snarled on Cape Fear Memorial Bridge due to crash

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A traffic emergency is causing significant delays on the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge.
As of 8 p.m. Wednesday, emergency vehicles could be seen stopped on the bridge and emergency response officials said there had been a crash.
According to WPD, a head on-collision closed the eastbound lanes of the bridge completely, and left just one westbound lane open. All lanes are expected to open by 9 p.m.
Nightly closures on the Isabel Holmes bridge have made matters worse.
Police aren’t sure how many people were involved or how badly they were injured.
WECT has a crew on the way and is reaching out to public safety officials for more information.
