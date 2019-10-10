Traffic snarled on Cape Fear Memorial Bridge due to crash

Traffic snarled on Cape Fear Memorial Bridge due to crash
Photo submitted by a viewer on See It Snap It Send It. (Source: Gary Roberts)
By WECT Staff | October 9, 2019 at 8:07 PM EDT - Updated October 9 at 8:49 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A traffic emergency is causing significant delays on the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge.

As of 8 p.m. Wednesday, emergency vehicles could be seen stopped on the bridge and emergency response officials said there had been a crash.

According to WPD, a head on-collision closed the eastbound lanes of the bridge completely, and left just one westbound lane open. All lanes are expected to open by 9 p.m.

Nightly closures on the Isabel Holmes bridge have made matters worse.

Police aren’t sure how many people were involved or how badly they were injured.

WECT has a crew on the way and is reaching out to public safety officials for more information.

