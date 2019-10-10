TRAFFIC ALERT: Mallory Creek Drive to temporarily close for repaving project

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Mallory Creek Drive will be closed to through traffic beginning Monday, Oct. 14 to allow crews to repair damaged asphalt and improve drainage in several locations on the roadway.
The road closure will remain in effect through the duration of the project, which is expected to be completed on Monday, Nov. 21.
During this time, traffic will be detoured along Tyler’s Cove Way and Westport Drive. Drivers should expect some delays, especially during peak morning and evening hours.
Signs signaling the closure and detour have been placed on both sides of N.C. 133 near Mallory Creek, and the Town of Leland will monitor traffic in the area during the road work timeframe.
For questions or more information, please contact Kent Jackson, Public Services Director, at (910) 726-2019 or kjackson@townofleland.com.
