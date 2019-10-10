Plans submitted for apartment complex near Independence Blvd.-Oleander Dr. intersection

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A new apartment complex could soon be coming to the area near the Independence Blvd.-Oleander Dr. intersection.
The Oleander Company, Inc., submitted plans for Metro Park to the City of Wilmington’s planning department Wednesday.
According to the plans, the complex would be built along Park Avenue in a parcel directly behind Hanover Center.
The complex would consist of two buildings and more than 450 parking space.
Plans call for 264 apartments (153 one-bedroom, 104-bedroom and seven three-bedroom units) along with 8,000 square feet of office/retail space.
Harris Teeter, Hobby Lobby and Stein Mart are among the businesses located at Hanover Center.
As of Thursday morning, a date has not been set for the project to go before the city’s Technical Review Committee.
